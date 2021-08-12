Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler Today, Record heat possible Sunday

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A cold front pushing through the area is delivering some much needed rain between Colstrip and Lame Deer across the Richard Spring wildfire. Rain will diminish as the morning proceeds returning to dry conditions by the afternoon. No more rain is expected through the weekend.

The front will cool daytime highs down today with most of the area topping out in the low to mid 80s. It shouldn’t be as windy today with winds mainly out of the NE at 5-10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

The cool down doesn’t last as daytime highs will warm back up to seasonal tomorrow than the heat returns across the weekend. In fact, Billings could hit 100° on Sunday which would tie the record back in 2003.

Expecting only light surface smoke for most of the area today, but it could thicken a bit this afternoon. Air quality should be excellent this morning but fair later in the day.

Models have been indicating another cold front passing through, but it looks like it may hold off a little. As of now, it aims to move through Monday night/Tuesday morning. Isolated showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

This front will also cool things down with highs in the low 80s Tuesday then mid 70s on Wednesday. Temperatures could remain below average for the rest of the week.

Today's high will be in the low to mid 80s, mid 80s to low 90s tomorrow then mid to upper 90s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend but look to drop into the low to mid 50s tonight.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

