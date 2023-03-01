Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today, Near seasonal for the rest of the week

BILLINGS — Expect dry conditions although it will be quite cloudy today. There will be a decent chance of snow later in the afternoon in the Beartooths/Absarokas due to lingering instability.

It will be the coldest day of the week for some of the area as cooler air briefly filters in. Ridging (high pressure) will help daytime highs warm back up again tomorrow. Expecting near seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Winds will be on the increase in the Livingston area Thursday night into Friday morning with gusts 45-55 mph possible. Billings could feel gusts over 30 mph on Friday.

Another disturbance will push through on Thursday afternoon bringing a decent chance of snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas through Friday. Saturday aims to be a quiet day ahead of an expected pattern change beginning on Sunday. A better chance of lower level snow and colder temperatures are a good bet as we head into the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today then 30s/40s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, 20s on Thursday night then 10s/20s into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com