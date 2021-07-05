Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today, chance of isolated showers

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We should get a bit of a break from the extreme heat today as a cold front passes through this morning bringing daytime highs back down to around seasonal. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up through the evening. Some of these storms could turn strong with brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail possible especially in eastern Montana.

We heat back up Tuesday and Wednesday and this will aid in building instability across the region. Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. Again, some of these storms could deliver heavy rain, gusty winds, etc.

A shortwave disturbance aims to ripple through on Thursday along with a cold front. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Friday morning and cooler temperatures on Friday afternoon.

Rain totals for most of the area looks to be minimal through Saturday morning with accumulations up to half an inch possible in eastern Montana.

High pressure builds back in and should keep us dry across the weekend as daytime heat returns.

Today's highs will be in the mid 80s, low 90s tomorrow, upper 90s Wednesday, mid 90s Thursday, upper 80s Friday then low to mid 90s for the weekend. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 60s.

