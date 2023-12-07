Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler Thursday with wind, rain showers and mountain snow

BILLINGS — It certainly didn't feel like the first week of December Wednesday for most of Montana and northern Wyoming as a ridge of high pressure kept us warmer than average despite a lot of clouds in the sky. This unseasonably mild weather won't last too much longer, however, as a cold front is approaching our region right now. Wednesday night will still be milder than average with a lot of clouds and more breezes.

Through the day Thursday, a cold front will push over Montana and Wyoming from northwest to southeast, and that will bring many effects. We'll have more gusty wind, cooler air, lower elevation rain and mountain snow Thursday morning through evening. By Friday morning, the air will have cooled enough that lower elevations will have a chance for snow, but at this time it appears it will be light.

The wind will weaken and we'll have fewer clouds late Friday and Saturday, but that won't last long either. More unsettled weather arrives late Saturday through early Monday, with more chances for gusty wind, snow in the higher and lower elevations, and a cooldown back to seasonable levels. Snow amounts still look to be light outside of the mountains. We'll have fewer clouds next Tuesday and Wednesday.