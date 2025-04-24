Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler then warmer then wet

BILLINGS — Easterly upslope flow will help increase chances of mountain snow and lower elevation rain on Thursday into early Friday. Areas along and south of US-212 will have the best chance of receiving 0.25-.050 inches of rainfall, but SE MT could get up to 1 inch. Other areas are generally looking at a tenth of an inch or less.

The Beartooths and the Bighorns could receive between 3–7 inches of snow at or above 6,000 feet. Cooke City could pick up 2-3 inches, while Red Lodge is looking at less than an inch.

It will be cooler on Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s, but southwesterly winds will bring a warming trend beginning Friday, with highs reaching into the mid-50s to low 60s, then rising into the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday. The warmer temperatures will help bring a chance for thunderstorms across the weekend.

Expecting only a slight chance of showers on Saturday, mainly across the mountains and nearby areas.

A Pacific trough, accompanied by an area of deep low pressure, is forecast to move across the region on Sunday before exiting on Monday. This is expected to bring significant moisture to the region during that period.

Light to moderate rain Sunday morning and afternoon will become heavier Sunday evening through Monday. Much of the area could receive up to a half inch of rainfall, with central Yellowstone, western Carbon, and southern Big Horn counties having a better than 50% chance of getting up to one inch by Monday night.

The Beartooths and Bighorns could pick up another foot of snow from Sunday through Tuesday. With all of the moisture from the rain and snow, minor flooding and debris flow will be a concern for area burn scars, especially the Elk Fire and Robertson Draw. Rising stream levels could also become an issue.

After a warm weekend, it will be cooler on Monday behind a cold front, with highs dipping into the 50s before rebounding into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure is expected to slowly bring drier conditions into the area beginning Tuesday and continuing through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s over the next seven nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com