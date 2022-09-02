Q2 Billings Area Weather: "Cooler" then record heat

BILLINGS — A cold front will bring a quick “cool down” today, but daytime highs will still be above average. At least we’ll get a break from the extreme heat before it returns with a vengeance tomorrow as we begin the Labor Day holiday weekend. Daily record daytime temperatures will be possible tomorrow through the middle of next week.

No rain is expected through at least the middle of next week due to an area of pesky high pressure that will not loosen up its grip. Low humidity and gusty winds will elevate fire weather concerns tomorrow.

A look ahead to late next week shows some uncertainty with the possibility of a big cool down coming. We’ll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 90s/100s Saturday through Monday, 90s on Tuesday, 90s/100s on Wednesday then 80s Thursday and Friday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com