Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler on Wednesday, but it will be warming up again

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front will cool highs down into the 30s east and 40s central, but 50s are still possible west on Wednesday. There is a slight chance of light snow across northeast MT Wednesday morning and and then again Wednesday night.

A warming trend kicks in on Thursday, pushing temperatures into the 50s for some areas through through Saturday before another cold front sweeps through on Sunday, bringing cooler daytime highs in the 30s and 40s into early next week.

A chance for mountain snow and lower elevation rain returns Saturday night through Monday morning as the cold front moves through.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s Wednesday and Thursday nights before warming into mainly 30s Friday and Saturday nights. It turns colder Sunday and Monday nights with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com