Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler on Sunday with stronger wind, but little snow

BILLINGS — A Pacific storm continues to move toward our region late Saturday. The wind has already increased, and it will get stronger late tonight and Sunday as the cold front arrives. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in place through Sunday afternoon for our most wind-prone areas. It would be a good idea to bring loose objects inside while you can.

As the cold front pushes over Montana and Wyoming on Sunday, the wind will certainly be blowing, and there will be limited amounts of rain turning over to snow, along with colder air pushing into our region. Most snow amounts will be light, and for our area the most likely window for snow will be from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

That trough of low pressure will be on its way out late Monday and Tuesday, but the unsettled weather won't be finished. We'll still be on the east side of a large ridge of high pressure, several disturbances will move over that ridge from Canada, and we'll have gusty wind and more seasonably cool air much of next week. Little to no rain or snow, though, unfortunately.