Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler Friday, warm to hot over the weekend

BILLINGS — A chance of rain showers will linger into early Friday afternoon across the eastern plains before high pressure brings dry conditions and sunny skies behind a cold front that will cool temperatures down mainly into the 70s with a few lower 80s making for a pleasant day. Smoke from Canadian wildfires could begin impacting northeastern areas this evening.

High pressure building in from the west will bring hot and dry conditions across the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s on Saturday, then low to upper 90s on Sunday.

Monday will be dry and hot, with highs in the low to mid-90s ahead of another cold front forecast to sweep through by that evening. This front will bring chances of rain late Monday night through mid-week. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies may even receive some snow. Cooler daytime temperatures are expected, with highs in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures look to warm up again starting Thursday, with highs in the 80s, then back into the 90s by Friday as high pressure rebuilds over the region, bringing a return to dry conditions.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com