Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler first,

BILLINGS — Tuesday afternoon, temperatures soared across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Now the downward slide begins with an increasing chance of rain by the weekend.

While overnight temperatures look to slide to the mid-40s to low 50s, afternoon readings Wednesday will reach mainly the 70s. While cooler than Tuesday, that is still warmer than the 3-year average of mid-to-upper 60s.

Fall weather is expected by Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s and low chances for showers across the area. Lows remain consistent in the 40s to low 50s.

Precipitation chances increase this weekend across much of the area, with the best chances over the western mountains and foothills. Right now, Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning has the best chance of rain overall.