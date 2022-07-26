Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler days turn into hot ones this week

BILLINGS — Our best chance of any rain happens through Tuesday morning. Then we will be watching the thermometer for the rest of the week.

A cold front moving from north to south will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning, with a few areas of rain possible through the early afternoon in southeast Montana. There is little potential for the kind of storms the area experienced Sunday night.

Morning temperatures will be held to the 50s to low 60s Tuesday morning. Highs will be mainly mid-to-lower 80s Tuesday and and mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday.

Readings will continue to climb reaching well into the 90s and possible low 100s over the weekend. Rain will be limited favoring the higher elevations.