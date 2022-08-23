Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler days and scattered storms this week

BILLINGS — Temperatures will be around seasonal averages for the rest of the week. The atmosphere is moisture-rich, triggering rain and thunderstorms with possible heavy rain.

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be mainly in the 80s to low 90s with the warmest readings in the plains from Billings eastward. Highs as cool as the 70s and 80s are expected for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

As moisture make the long trip from the Gulf of Mexico along with some Pacific moisture, showers and thunderstorms will pop up here and there through the rest of the work week. The components for severe storms producing hail are not really in the mix, and that will also keep storms from holding together for a long time.

But these slow-moving storms have the potential for pockets of heavy rain that could cause localized flooding. Thunderstorms can produce erratic and gusty winds and frequent lightning.