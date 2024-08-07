Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler but unsettled ahead

BILLINGS — Behind Tuesday evening’s severe thunderstorms, a chance of showers and storms remains. But the storms don't look as strong, and the temperatures certainly aren't as warm.

Most of the highs for Wednesday and Thursday across the region will be into the 60s to low 70s, with overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Active weather is expected through the rest of the week, but. We'll be looking for daily risks of showers or storms to stay below severe criteria.

There is at least some potential for isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. While the risk looks low overall, it's worth keeping an eye on.

Basically that means of spring like pattern with comfortable temperatures and those pop up showers and storms for later in the afternoons and evenings. Most of the daily activity will develop closer to the mountains and foothills and then push across the plains.

A persistent easterly flow will keep a chance of showers or storms going into the weekend, but the temperatures will gradually warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s consistently by the end of the weekend and into early next week.