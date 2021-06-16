Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler but still warmer than normal

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We are coming off two days of record-breaking heat, but we can now exhale a bit as cooler temperatures are in order for the rest of the week. Mind you, although cooler they will still remain above average for this time of year.

A cold front has passed through bringing the cool down but also reinforcing dry conditions that will persist through Saturday.

Another cold front is projected to move through Saturday night/Sunday morning. This one will bring a slight chance of much needed rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two. It will also cool things down even more to start next week.

Highs today through Friday will mostly be in the mid 80s, low 90s on Saturday then upper 70s on Sunday. We should start the first part of next week with highs in the upper 70s as well.

Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the mid 50s through Friday, upper 50s Saturday night then back to the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday night.

