Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and windy with a chance of snow today

BILLINGS — A passing cold front will bring cooler daytime highs through tomorrow before warming up again heading into the weekend. The front also brings a chance of morning and evening snow. With gusts expected to top 40 mph, patchy blowing snow is not out of the question especially this evening in SE Montana. This could cause visibility issues while driving so use caution while out on the roads. 3-6" of accumulation is possible in the mountains.

Let's get back to the wind for a moment. Strong cross winds remain this morning along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area with gusts up to 65 mph. This will ease up later in the morning, but gusts over 40 mph will still be possible during the afternoon. Gusts aim to intensify again by Thursday night. Gusts up to 60 are possible through late tonight from Lewistown to Winnett. Billings and Sheridan, WY could feel gusts over 40 mph while Cody, WY and areas east of Yellowstone County could have gusts over 30 mph.

High pressure brings drier conditions back in on Thursday through early next week. We'll keep an eye on what could be another disturbance passing through Tuesday that could kick off a cooler and unsettled pattern for the rest of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today and tomorrow, mainly 40s on Friday through the weekend then 40s/50s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10/20s tonight, 20s tomorrow night then 20s/30s on Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com