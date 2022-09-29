Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter weather for the weekend

BILLINGS — Our warmer and dry days exit to the east as a low stalls near Yellowstone National Park. The result will be cooler days and bands of rain that could be heavy.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are moving west to east through Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible.

For Friday through the weekend, expect cooler days with a good chance of rain, mainly west of Forsyth (including Billings) Friday and spreading onto the eastern plains Saturday and Sunday.

Precipitation estimates for the weekend will range from a quarter of an inch to an inch for the lower elevations. Higher elevations will receive a half-inch to 1.50 inches.

Above 9,000 feet, four to eight inches of snow is possible.

