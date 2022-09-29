Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter weather for the weekend

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING SEP 29, 2022
Scripps
FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING SEP 29, 2022
FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING SEP 29, 2022
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 20:09:15-04

BILLINGS — Our warmer and dry days exit to the east as a low stalls near Yellowstone National Park. The result will be cooler days and bands of rain that could be heavy.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are moving west to east through Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible.

For Friday through the weekend, expect cooler days with a good chance of rain, mainly west of Forsyth (including Billings) Friday and spreading onto the eastern plains Saturday and Sunday.

Precipitation estimates for the weekend will range from a quarter of an inch to an inch for the lower elevations. Higher elevations will receive a half-inch to 1.50 inches.

Above 9,000 feet, four to eight inches of snow is possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App