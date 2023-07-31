Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter weather dead ahead

BILLINGS — Stronger storms and heat in the short term will quickly change to cool days with possible heavy rain in places. The change looks to be fairly significant and hang around for a while.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms through tonight have developed over the western mountains and foothills, and over portions of eastern Montana. The main threats Monday evening are strong wind gusts up to 50-60 mph and up to 1 inch diameter. Storms are possible through the early Tuesday in eastern Montana.

Tuesday is mainly dry and hot with highs mainly from the mid-80s closer to the mountains to upper 90s in eastern Montana. Billings should make it to the mid-90s. Expect a few clouds and some smoky haze.

Wednesday will be a transition day. Highs are a little of a question mark depending on the timing of our low-pressure trough, but best estimates right now are still mainly 80s and 90s.

Once the shift arrives, Highs from Thursday onward will be in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day with enough available moisture for heavy downpours or localized flash flooding through at least the weekend.