Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter later this week

BILLINGS — Expect stronger winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts up to 70 mph possible along the western foothills, and gusty northwest winds up to 50 mph in eastern Montana on Monday. Unsettled weather is returning toward the end of the work week, leading to colder temperatures, potential accumulating snow, and gusty winds.

IN THE SHORT TERM:

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Livingston/Nye foothills due to reported gusts of 59 mph. A High Wind Warning for the Big Timber to Judith Gap region is sheduled from midnight tonight until 6 PM Monday. Winds are expected to intensify later tonight.

By Monday morning, conditions will yield a gusts of 35 to 45 mph across northwest Montana valleys, and 40 to 50 mph across lower elevations into eastern Montana. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to 50s, followed by cooling in the late afternoon.

The lower elevations may only see scattered rain showers Monday afternoon, while the high foothills could experience brief snowfall leading to accumulations of 1-2 inches. Winds will diminish early Monday evening as pressure rises.

Overnight lows will range from the 30s in the west to the upper teens and 20s near the Dakota border

FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK:

Tuesday through Thursday, above-normal temperatures expected with highs in the 50s to mid-60s. Dry conditions remain until Wednesday afternoon when the chance for precipitation starts to rise over the western mountains with the approaching upper trough.

LATE THIS WEEK:

Cooler and wetter conditions are likely starting later Thursday as a surface low from the Pacific Northwest moves across Montana. Precipitation may begin as rain in lower elevations on Thursday before transitioning to snow early Friday.

Predictions for total snow accumulation are uncertain, but light amounts are anticipated across many areas, with higher totals expected along mountain foothills and north-facing terrain.

Conditions will briefly improve with ridging next Saturday before another possible Pacific trough approaches the following week, which could lead to high temperatures in the 30s and 40s during Friday and Saturday.