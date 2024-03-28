Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and unsettled for the time being

BILLINGS — An active weather pattern with rain and snow showers lasts through Sunday. Expected scattered rain and snow on Friday, with longer lasting and more widespread precipitation for Saturday and Sunday.

A Pacific cold front is moving across the area Thursday evening, bringing showers and gusty winds, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Wet snow is expected along the western foothills that would affect travel.

The best chances for accumulating snow occur on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 on Friday cooling to the 30s and 40s for the weekend. Lows will be mainly 20s and a few low 30s.

High temperatures rebound in the 40s to 50s on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, lows will be in the 30s in the lower elevations and mainly 60s for the highs.