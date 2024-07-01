Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and maybe a bit wetter than an average early July

BILLINGS — There is a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms, and below normal temperatures are expected through the 4th of July. Independence Day is looking cool and showery with breezy northwest winds.

Also, cool and damp conditions in the mountains will affect those with recreation plans in the high country, with some light snow in the higher peaks.

The most active weather Monday is favoring southeast Montana, eastern Wyoming and the central plains. Wind and hail are again the biggest threats, but storms look to be less frequent than Sunday.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s for the first half of week. If the current pattern holds, we upshift to mainly low 80s starting Friday.