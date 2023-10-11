Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler air, rain, and mountain snow moving in

BILLINGS — A strengthening wet Pacific weather system will deliver rain to the region through tomorrow night with much of the area aiming for 1" of accumulation. A few spots including Red Lodge and Sheridan could get closer to 2" or more. These estimated totals are dependent on the track of that upper level low so numbers could change. If these projections hold true, expect ponding on the roads and even some flooding in prone areas.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the Beartooths/Absarokas/Pryors/Bighorns as a hefty amount of snow is still on track to fall. Over a foot of snowfall (Pryors half a foot) will be possible in these areas. Winds gusting between 40-50 mph miles will cause blowing snow.

The rain and snow should be out of our area by late Friday morning, but there is still a chance of light rain on the eastern side of the state through Friday night.

Along with the rain and mountain snow comes a cool down over the next couple of days with highs in the 50s/60s today then 40s/50s tomorrow.

High pressure brings drier and warmer conditions as we head into the weekend through at least the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 40s/50s tomorrow and Friday, 50s on Saturday then 60s Sunday through early next week.

Lows will be in the 40s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night, 20s/30s Friday night, 30s on Saturday night, 30s/40s Sunday night then 40s Monday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

