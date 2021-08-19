Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool with more rain today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We set a record minimum daytime high yesterday in Billings with 59°- besting the previous record of 61° in 2005- and also in Livingston which only hit 53°. We could see more records this afternoon in Billings, Livingston, Miles City, and Cody, WY as colder air continues to blanket the area.

A deep low sliding across Wyoming will continue to pump in several rounds of rain over the next couple of days. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. There will be a chance of snow tonight into tomorrow morning in the higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns.

Surface smoke will light today so air quality will be excellent to fair.

Highs will mainly be in the upper 50s to low 60s today, low to mid 60s tomorrow, low 70s to around 80° across the weekend then low to mid 80s Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

