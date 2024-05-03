Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool then warmer then stormy

BILLINGS — We'll still be under the influence of a low that brought various forms of precipitation and gusty winds yesterday, but to a lesser extent today as it continues to move off to the east.

Daytime highs will stay in the 40s and 50s again this afternoon.

High pressure will bring dry conditions tonight into Saturday along with southwesterly flow that will warm temperatures up across the weekend. Expecting highs in the 60s on Saturday then 70s, maybe even some 80s, on Sunday.

Sunday starts off on a dry note before a strong area of low pressure moves in from the west, bringing the potential for heavy rain, hefty mountain snow, very strong winds, and cooler temperatures Monday through Wednesday.

This spring storm will be dependent on the track of the low, so there definitely could be some changes in these forecast predictions. We will continue to monitor this evolving potential weather event and keep you posted. Be sure to check back often for updates.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com