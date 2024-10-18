Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool on Friday ahead of a warmer and dry weekend

BILLINGS — A Winter Storm Warning for the Beartooths and Absarokas remains in effect until 3 PM Friday afternoon, a Winter Weather Advisory for the western foothills including Red Lodge remains in effect until noon, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Pryors and northern Bighorns until 6 PM.

Rain showers are still possible for portions of the area Friday morning, but will taper off by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect across portions of Wyoming as it will be a dangerously cold start to Saturday. Take care of pets, plants, and pipes.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into the area across the weekend as daytime temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s Saturday through Monday.

Another cold front is forecast to drop through Monday night/Tuesday morning, bringing another cool down with near seasonal highs in the mid-50s to low 60s on Tuesday before gradually warming up again. The front looks to be mostly dry, but a few light showers will be possible.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com