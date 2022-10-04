Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool mornings and mild afternoons continue

BILLINGS — While temperatures waver a little Wednesday and Thursday, the overall outlook is consistent. That is, until the middle of next week when there could be changes.

An upper ridge will bring more dry and warm weather to the area again on Wednesday. Light winds may allow for a little morning valley fog, but it will not be widespread.

Morning temperatures will be in the 40s Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Clouds will increase a bit later in the day with an approaching cold front.

A Canadian disturbance could develop into a few rain showers over southeast Montana to north-central Wyoming on Thursday, but rainfall stays light. Expect breezy periods Wednesday night as the front moves through.

Thursday afternoon will run around 15 degrees cooler than Wednesday's highs. The 50s and 60s Thursday will settle in to mainly the 60s and some low 70s over the weekend with dry conditions.

Friday morning will be the coolest, with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the extended outlook, but a trend toward cooler and somewhat wetter days by next Tuesday and Wednesday is possible. Check back for updates!

