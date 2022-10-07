Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool mornings and comfortable afternoons

BILLINGS — Despite temperatures in the 30s to low 40s each morning, the afternoons will be mild through Monday. And sunshine and alight wind makes them feel warmer.

There may be some patchy fog to in the valleys of southeast Montana early Saturday. Most places will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Monday will trend a little warmer with even more afternoon readings in the low to mid 70s.

A fast-moving clipper drops out of western Canada on Tuesday. That will bring a few showers and a breezy and cooler afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Mild and quiet weather returns for the rest of the work week.

