Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool Finish to the Weekend

Staying Warmer than Normal Next Week
Q2 Weather
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jun 05, 2021
BILLINGS — After a couple of stormy days, calmer weather settles in now that we are in the wake of a cold front that will bring a cool finish to the weekend. Look for Sunday's highs to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will stay mostly dry next week, but a few shortwave pulses of energy could kick up isolated showers and thunderstorms mid-week.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s, upper 80s on Tuesday, low 90s on Wednesday, then back down into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be mostly be in the mid 50s through next week.

-Miller
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

