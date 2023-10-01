Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool, damp start to the week

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING OCT 1, 2023
BILLINGS — A weather system moving over the area the next couple of days will bring periods of showers and high elevation snow with below average temperatures. Tuesday will be the coolest with afternoon highs are expected in the 50s.

Monday will see a bit of a lull in precipitation chances before better chances return late Monday through Tuesday. Total precipitation looks light from Billings to the north.  Near the mountains and far eastern Montana could total a quarter to half-inch inch through Tuesday. 

Tuesday will see some stronger winds gusting 15 to 30 mph mainly east of Billings.

Overnight temperatures remain consistently cool in the 30s to 40s all week, but afternoon highs will gradually warm from Tuesday to mainly 70s by the weekend.
