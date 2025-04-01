Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and wet start to April won't last until the weekend

BILLINGS — Moisture streaming in from the Pacific will enhance snowfall in mountain areas west of Billings, especially on the west and southwest-facing slopes. Some of these areas could pick up 10 to 20 inches of wet snow.

On the other hand, some areas may experience winds pushing down off the mountains that could lower snowfall amounts. Temperatures will be mainly 28 to 35 Tuesday morning and mainly 40s in the afternoon for the lower elevations.

Wednesday evening, this system will spin in additional precipitation, especially in the higher elevations and southeastern foothills. Add breezy northwest winds to this cool and wet scenario, and it could create hazardous conditions for young livestock.

Late Wednesday night and Thursday, a clipper system will bring additional snow accumulations across the region. Right now 1-3 inches at lower elevations and 3-8 inches in mountainous regions looks about right.

A cold air mass with temperatures dropping into the 20s could lead to travel impacts on Friday morning with icy and snowy conditions.

A significant upper-level ridge looks to build over the western U.S., leading to a warming trend. Expect highs in the 50s over the weekend, potentially reaching the 60s by Monday, with a good chance of some 70 degree days the following week, which would lead to snow melt and rising stream levels near the foothills.