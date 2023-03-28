Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and unsettled days continue

BILLINGS — Another round of snow is moving in before the end of the work week. Accumulations will be light, but expect more wintry travel.

Snow moves back into the area Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. There's a good chance to get 2 inches or more of snow in the mountain foothills, with the best chances in the high elevations.

Rain and snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening will freeze causing icy roads by Friday morning. Another round of showers is likely starting Sunday.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be mainly into the teens, but is coldest some single digits in northeastern Montana. Wednesday will be generally cloudy to mostly cloudy in most of the area.

Highs around held back again to mainly the 30s and some low 40s Wednesday afternoon. The warmer temperatures will be in the Eastern plains, where we didn't pick up snow over the weekend.

The showers Wednesday night and Thursday will keep temperatures cool, but expect a bit of a warm-up for Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be the warmest day, with highs well into the 40s to some low 50s.

