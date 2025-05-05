Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and rainy start to the week changes quickly

Tonight: As a cold front approaches, showers and weak thunderstorms are expected, particularly west of Billings, while the eastern regions will experience warm, dry, and breezy conditions. The strongest storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Monday: The frontal passage will move through the area tonight, with precipitation chances increasing from west to east due to an upper trough interacting with an upper low near the Four Corners of the western U-S. Widespread rainfall is predicted, particularly in the mountains, ranging from a tenth of an inch north of Billings to over an inch in the mountains.

Expect snow in the mountain and foothill regions, with total snowfall amounts ranging from 6-12 inches in the Absaroka/Beartooths, 6-10 inches in the Bighorns, and 2-4 inches around Red Lodge, and 1-3 inches near Story, Wyoming. Conditions may become hazardous for high-country recreation and travel on Highway 14.

Snow levels will drop from around 10,000 feet this evening to 6,000 feet on Monday, then down to approximately 5,000 feet by Monday night. The bulk of the precipitation is expected to occur Monday afternoon into Tuesday when snow levels will be descending.

Tuesday: Temperatures in the foothills will drop into the low 30s Monday night, leading to a transition from rain to snow. Tuesday temperatures will range from the 40s to 50s, with chances for precipitation diminishing as an upper ridge builds over the region.

Wednesday to Sunday: A chance of late-day showers, particularly over higher terrain and east of Billings, primarily from Thursday through Sunday. The most significant chance for measurable rain will be Thursday evening, with some isolated thunderstorms. However, total rainfall amounts are expected to be light.'

Temperatures are forecasted to be above normal through the period, with highs reaching the lower 70s on