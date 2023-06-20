Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and rainy start to summer

BILLINGS — Cooler-than-average days continue with more showers and storms ahead. By Friday, that could mean severe weather.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed over the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms could be strong with hail, strong winds and localized heavy rainfall.

The strongest storms, capable of producing quarter-size hail and damaging wind gusts, are possible east of Billings in southeast Montana. The risk of storms eases up, but doesn't disappear, Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong system will move into the northern Rockies Friday and Saturday. This system will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. There will be a risk for strong thunderstorms, with hail and high winds Friday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall is possible heading into the weekend that could produce potential flooding.

Highs will range from upper 50s to low 70s with the bulk of the highs in the 60s over at least the next several days. A warm-up looks on track starting Sunday.

Average high temperatures in late June are in the mid-upper 70s.