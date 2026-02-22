Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and dry on Sunday; windy, wet and mild next week

BILLINGS — Once the light snow late Friday ended, we had a gradual reduction in our cloud cover over Montana and Wyoming the first half of Saturday, and the clouds gave way to cool afternoon sunshine. We'll have another wave of clouds move over the region overnight, but we will stay dry. Lows Sunday morning will be a little cooler than average, mainly in the single digits and teens.

The morning clouds will once again give way to afternoon sun on Sunday, and our highs will be a few degrees warmer, although still a little below average. We will say goodbye to the below average temperatures for much of the rest of the month as a weather pattern change begins Monday. We can expect more wind much of next week with more warmth and chances for rain and snow.

Monday will be another dry day for us, but highs will climb 15-20 degrees warmer than they will be on Sunday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday a disturbance will push overhead with stronger wind and a better chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Lower elevation snow will be possible, but not too likely. We'll be windy through Saturday, with more rain and snow Saturday.