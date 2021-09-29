Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and cloudy, Rain to the East

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It will be much cooler today behind a cold front. Showers will linger in east/southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming with snow in the Bighorns through early tonight. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy start for much of the area with skies slowly clearing through later this evening.

Valley areas could wake up to frost Thursday morning and the Sheridan airport could see its first freeze.

High pressure will influence the area through the next 7 days keeping dry conditions in place, but a weak cold front passing through Saturday could kick up a shower or two west and north of Yellowstone County.

Highs will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s today, upper 60s to mid 70s tomorrow through the weekend then low to upper 70s early next week. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through the long term.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

