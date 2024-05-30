Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and breezy Thursday but summery weather ahead

BILLINGS — Strong storms brought on by a cold front will bring wind, pockets of heavy rain and hail east of Billings. Changes are taking place already Wednesday evening.

Our Thursday evening showers and thunderstorms will continue to decrease, mostly lingering over the mountains and foothills. By Thursday morning, snow levels fall to around 6,000 feet over the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains.

Six to eight inches of snow are possible in the higher peaks. Any remaining showers will stay as rain in the lower elevations with Thursday morning temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday will be lower than average with most highs around 60-65 and breezy with gusts of 25 to 35 mph common. Afternoon temperatures edge up an average of 5 to 10 degrees Friday.

A series of disturbances keep a chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms going over the weekend but temperatures are above seasonal averages through most of next week. Lows will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s and highs in the lower elevations stay in the 70s to mid-80s.