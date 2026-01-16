Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued windy on Friday with more of a January feel

BILLINGS — After ending 2025 and beginning 2026 on a remarkably mild note in Montana and Wyoming with above average temperatures (some record-breaking) and a lack of snow and rain, Thursday's cold front began to bring us back to reality. We aren't finished with our wind, however. High Wind Warnings will slowly expire through Friday morning and afternoon.

Light snow showers will occur over far eastern and southern Montana and northern Wyoming through early Friday morning, and then we'll just have a windy and cooler day under a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday will begin colder and more seasonable, but we'll have afternoon sun and moderate breezes. Highs for most areas will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

A large ridge continues to dominate the weather of the West Coast, and we will continue to get small disturbances which move up and over that ridge and southward over Montana and Wyoming. We can expect stronger wind both Sunday and Tuesday with only isolated, light rain and snow showers. Late next week will be a little quieter and more seasonable with highs in the 40s.