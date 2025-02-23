Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued windy & mild with isolated showers on Sunday

BILLINGS — The wind has really pushed the frigid air away from Montana and Wyoming the last few days, and that wind is far from finished with us. Much of central and eastern Montana will be under Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings both Sunday and Monday with some 60-70 mph gusts possible in places.

A few small disturbances will push over Montana and Wyoming on Sunday and early next week. They will provide isolated to scattered rain showers and mountain snow, but little will fall. Our bigger concerns will be strong crosswinds along with the warming wind melting our snow rapidly. Watch local low-lying areas for potential flooding problems.

The clouds and wind will help keep our overnight lows milder than average, which will contribute to the continued melting of our snow cover. The wind will still be moderate to strong next Wednesday and Thursday, but not quite as strong as earlier in the week. We can expect warmer than average highs and lows through at least March 1st.