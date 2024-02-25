Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued Windy And Mild Sunday; Rapid Changes Monday

BILLINGS — The unseasonably mild, windy weather intensified on Saturday in Montana and Wyoming, and we haven't seen the end of it. The wind should weaken a bit overnight, but it will still be at least breezy for many areas, with more gusty wind. The strong wind will resume on Sunday, with temperatures even warmer than they were Saturday.

A trough of low pressure will approach the northern Rockies late Sunday and Monday. We will continue to get gusty wind, and temperatures will remain mild through at least early afternoon, but as the cold front arrives, rain will begin to fall, the gusty wind will continue and temperatures will drop late Monday through Tuesday for all areas.

At this time, it doesn't appear lower elevations will get heavy rain or snow, but we can expect wet roads to become icy as the temperature drops late Monday and Tuesday, and then we'll have snow falling on the wet / icy roads. Be sure to drive carefully late Monday and Tuesday. Highs will fall from the 50s on Monday to the 20s on Tuesday.