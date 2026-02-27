Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued windy and mild on Friday, cooler on Saturday

BILLINGS — We had very strong wind in much of Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday, and that strong wind continued on Thursday with many areas getting gusts from 40-80 mph. The jetstream continues to push right across the northern Rockies at this time, and the wind will continue. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories continue through early Friday.

Although it will still be windy on Friday, it won't be quite as strong or as widespread as it has been the last couple days. A cold front will push southward Friday and Saturday from Canada, and after another mild Friday, temperatures will likely drop 15-20 degrees in most areas on Saturday, back to seasonable levels. Snow will likely only fall to our north.

As that frontal system exits Sunday and Monday, we'll once again have fewer clouds and a return to much milder than average weather. Montana and Wyoming will have a ridge of high pressure overhead for the first half of next week, but an approaching Pacific storm will bring more clouds on Wednesday. We'll have a chance for rain/snow by next Thursday.