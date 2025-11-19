Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued warmer than normal for now, but a slap of cold is coming

BILLINGS — The Quick Take:

1) Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend, hitting mainly the 50s.

2) West of Billings may see gusty winds, especially Sunday night into Monday.

3) Big changes are coming by the middle of next week.

Light rain showers are scattered across parts of Montana Wednesday evening, from Judith Gap to Forsyth. Some areas in the western mountains are seeing heavier shower activity. A few spots like Judith Gap have already seen a dusting of wet snow, but nothing significant is expected Wednesday night.

Dry and pleasant conditions can be expected through early next week. High temperatures will be reaching the 50s consistently for most of the lower elevations. That is 5 to 10 degrees warmer than typical for late November.

The western foothills will experience breezy conditions, with the strongest winds likely Sunday night through Monday when gusts could hit 50+ mph from Livingston to Big Timber.

A Canadian cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Highs will drop into the 30s with overnight lows mainly in the teens. There's a 15-30% chance of light snow Tuesday and Wednesday, though heavy accumulation isn't expected at this point.

Thanksgiving travel could be impacted by wintry conditions Thursday through Saturday.