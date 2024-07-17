Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued smoky Thursday; scattered PM thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Wednesday was a day of hazy, smoky sunshine for much of Montana and Wyoming, but we also had isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up in the later afternoon and early evening. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight and a quiet start on Thursday with mild overnight lows which will remain warmer than average.

On Thursday, a small Pacific disturbance will move up and over the strong ridge of high pressure which is currently dominating our weather pattern. It will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms for more areas in the afternoon and evening, but many areas will still remain dry and hot. Keep an eye to the sky, though!

The ridge will rebound from Friday through the middle of next week, and we can expect a lot of sunshine most days along with hotter than average weather. We will have more clouds Saturday as monsoonal moisture moves our way, with a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of them will stay over the mountains.