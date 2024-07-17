Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued smoky Thursday; scattered PM thunderstorms

Smoky on Thursday with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms
Jason Stiff
Smoky on Thursday with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 17, 2024

BILLINGS — Wednesday was a day of hazy, smoky sunshine for much of Montana and Wyoming, but we also had isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up in the later afternoon and early evening. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight and a quiet start on Thursday with mild overnight lows which will remain warmer than average.

On Thursday, a small Pacific disturbance will move up and over the strong ridge of high pressure which is currently dominating our weather pattern. It will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms for more areas in the afternoon and evening, but many areas will still remain dry and hot. Keep an eye to the sky, though!

The ridge will rebound from Friday through the middle of next week, and we can expect a lot of sunshine most days along with hotter than average weather. We will have more clouds Saturday as monsoonal moisture moves our way, with a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of them will stay over the mountains.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!