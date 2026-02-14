Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued mild this weekend with changes next week

BILLINGS — The quiet and mild mid-February weather continued for Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and we haven't seen the end of it yet. High, thin clouds are approaching from the northwest at this time, and we can expect a mostly clear overnight sky. Lows will be chilly, but still warmer than average from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy, breezy and mild day for much of our area, with stronger wind west of Billings in our normally windier areas. Highs will return to the well-above-average 50s for most areas. Sunday's highs will be similar with more breezy to windy weather and only a slight chance of light showers Sunday evening in some areas.

Next Monday will also be a mild day for mid-February, but changes won't be too far away. A disturbance will move our direction on Tuesday, bringing a chance for mountain snow and valley rain. We'll continue to cool Wednesday and Thursday, with the lower elevation rain turning to snow. We won't receive much rain or snow, but highs will be seasonable.