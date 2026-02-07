Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued mild on Sunday, but changes arrive next week

BILLINGS — A mix of gusty wind and sunshine brought another extraordinarily mild February day in Montana and Wyoming, and some records were threatened once again. We will have a mix of clouds and a little clear sky overnight, along with more breezy to windy weather, and that will keep lows warmer than they should be Sunday morning in the 30s and 40s.

We can expect increasing clouds on Sunday as a disturbance begins moving our way. The wind will continue to be gusty and that will push highs back into the 50s and 60s despite increasing clouds. We will have a slight chance for showers late Sunday, but a cold front will push over us early Monday, and that will bring a better chance of light rain and snow.

Unfortunately, the amount of rain and snow we're expecting with our incoming storm will be much lighter than we want and need. We will also get cooler air beginning Monday, and although it will still be warmer than average, we'll be much cooler than the last week has been. Highs next week will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s all of next week.