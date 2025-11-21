Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued mild for November with changes next week

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure cleared the sky over Montana and Wyoming Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which brought a chilly start to many and patch fog to some. Our weather will remain quiet tonight and early Friday with areas of patchy fog and more seasonable lows falling into the 20s and lower 30s.

The ridge will continue to keep our weather quiet on Friday in most areas, but some gusty wind will develop in central Montana. Highs will be in the warmer 50s for almost everyone. Saturday will also be mostly sunny with more breezy to windy weather in more areas. We can expect increasing clouds on Sunday with more breezes.

Monday will signal the beginning of a more seasonable change for our region. A trough of low pressure will push our direction, and its cold front will begin dropping highs on Monday, but there will be a sharper drop on Tuesday to the 30s. We will also have much stronger wind. There will be a chance for rain and snow showers starting Wednesday.