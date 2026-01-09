Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued cool on Friday with more gusty wind ahead

BILLINGS — Another small disturbance brought light snow to some parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Thursday, but many areas will be cool, dry and breezy. The snow showers will come to an end Thursday evening, and we can expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky Friday morning. Lows will return to the 10s and 20s, much like Thursday morning.

We can expect a windy mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with little to no precipitation for our region. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Livingston area from late Thursday night through late Saturday morning, with gusts up to 65 mph. Other areas will be breezy to windy, but the gusts won't be quite as strong. This will be the end to our seasonable air for a while.

A strong ridge of high pressure will be in place over much of the western United States from this weekend through most of next week. Being on the eastern side of the ridge, we can expect a lot of gusty wind going forward, especially Monday and Tuesday. A small wave will give us a chance for rain and mountain snow those same days, but sadly we won't receive much precipitation.