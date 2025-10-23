Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued bright and mild on Friday with changes ahead

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure continues to control the weather of Montana and Wyoming, and it won't give up the ghost just yet. We can expect a mostly clear and seasonably cool night tonight and early Friday, and lows will fall to the 30s and lower 40s. A few areas to the west will have breezes, but stronger wind is coming.

A trough of low pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest this weekend. We can expect increasing clouds late Saturday with the breezes beginning. By Sunday, the first of two areas of low pressure will move over Montana, bringing stronger wind and a chance for valley rain and mountain snow, but amounts will likely be light to moderate.

Another small area of low pressure will be close on the heels of the first, continuing our gusty wind and bringing a few more mainly morning rain and snow showers. Highs will fall from above average 60s Friday and Saturday to mainly 50s Sunday and Monday. We will have drier weather starting Tuesday with more gusty wind.