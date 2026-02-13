Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued bright and mild on Friday; changes next week

BILLINGS — After a brief hint of the return of winter earlier in the week, we now return you to our regularly scheduled warmer-than-average winter weather, already in progress. Montana and Wyoming had a return to mild sunshine on Thursday, and that won't change much in the short term. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, but warmer than average to begin Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and at least as mild as Thursday was, if not a degree or two warmer. We can expect stronger breezes on Saturday than Friday and highs will one again rise a degree or two. A small disturbance will arrive on Sunday, and will provide a slight chance for light rain and snow on Sunday, but many areas won't receive anything measurable, which is unfortunate.

More of a pattern change will arrive next week. The West Coast will get many chances for rain and mountain snow, and we'll have a better chance to see at least a little bit of that next week as more troughs of low pressure move our way. We'll get cooler air with rain showers Tuesday turning to a possible rain and snow mix Wednesday, followed by snow showers on Thursday. Highs will fall into the 40s.