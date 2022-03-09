Q2 Billings Area Weather: Coldest day then a warm-up

BILLINGS — It’s another slick start this morning, so please be careful while driving. Snow is ending for most of the area as drier air moves in. Still, there is a chance of flurries today and maybe a snow shower or two tomorrow especially in the mountains and foothills as a weak cold front approaches from the north.

Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs mainly in the teens. Colder air really digs in tonight with overnight lows dipping below zero in Billings and areas west and south. Don’t forget to bring in your pets and take care of livestock.

We slowly start to warm-up tomorrow with highs in the 20s and 30s then 50s for the weekend. It’ll be windy Thursday in Yellowstone County and areas north, east, and south with gusts between 30-40 mph possible.

Strong winds pick up again on Saturday with gusts over 40 mph from Billings to Miles City. Expecting gusts between 50-60 mph (if not stronger) Saturday to Monday along the foothills.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com