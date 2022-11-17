Q2 Billings Area Weather: Coldest day of the week, Warming trend coming

BILLINGS — We are behind a cold front that is dragging very cold air area into the region making today the coldest of the week with many areas not getting out of the teens this afternoon. Lingering snow showers will disappear by late afternoon as high pressure introduces dry conditions that will stay with us through early next week.

After a very frigid start on Friday morning (wind chills as low as 25° below in some areas), downslope flow will bring a warming trend into the forecast starting Friday afternoon. Daytime highs will slowly reach above the freezing mark by Sunday then the low 40s by early next week. Trends show seasonable highs and lows on Thanksgiving Day. Next chance of rain/snow could come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 10s/20s today, 20s on Friday, 20s/30s across the weekend then 30s/40s next week.

Nighttime lows will be below zero/single digits tonight, single digits/10s on Friday night then 10s/20s across the weekend into early next week.

