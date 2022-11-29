Q2 Billings Area Weather: Coldest day of the week

BILLINGS — A dry and cold day is on tap under decreasing clouds this afternoon. Expecting breezy to windy conditions east of Yellowstone County with gusts over 25 mph. Light snow showers in the Beartooths and Absarokas will result in little to no accumulation.

A quick warming trend kicks in Wednesday and Thursday (our warmest day of the week) before another system brings another cool down with a decent shot of snow on Friday. Lower elevations could pick up 2-4" while 10"+ could fall in the Beartooths/Absarokas. At this point, the weekend aims to be dry with daytime highs moving back above the freezing mark.

Winds with strengthen across the western foothills Wednesday through Thursday with gusts over 50 mph.

Daytime highs will be in the teens today, mainly 20s tomorrow, 30s/40s on Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday then 20s/30s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in mainly in the single digits tonight, 10s/20s on Wednesday night, teens on Thursday night, single digits on Friday night then teens across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com